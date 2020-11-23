Journo Mohosinul Karim’s father-in-law dies

Hafez Saidur Rahman, father-in-law of journalist Mohosinul Karim, Chief Reporter of The Daily Observer, died on Sunday morning at Rangpur Medical College Hospital. He was 102.

Hafez Saidur Rahman admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with cardiac problems and breathed his last yesterday morning. He will be buried at Nilphamari Central Graveyard at 11:00am on Monday following his namaz-e-janaza.







