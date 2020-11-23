Video
Monday, 23 November, 2020
5th in AQI

Dhaka's falling air quality triggers worsening Covid concern

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka's air ranked fifth-worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday morning amid rising fears that the country could be hit by a second-wave of coronavirus.
Deteriorating air quality can pose a big challenge to the country's fight to keep its people safe from Covid-19.
Dhaka had an AQI score of 171 at 11:51am and the air was classified as 'unhealthy'. When the AQI value is between 151 and 200, everyone may begin to experience health effects while members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
According to the AQI Index, Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan, Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek and India's Delhi occupied the top three spots.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
Second wave of coronavirus
The government has been repeatedly warning of a second wave of the virus and urging people to follow proper health guidelines. Breathing in polluted air can damage lungs and could potentially push up the odds of dying from coronavirus.
Bangladesh's coronavirus caseload stands at 445,281 with 6,350 fatalities - a death rate of 1.43 percent. So far, 360,352 patients - 80.93 percent - have recovered.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world "to pay far greater attention to air pollution which also increases the risks associated with Covid-19".    -UNB


