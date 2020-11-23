Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL’s Sirajganj dist President, Gen Secy fired

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Sunday removed its Sirajganj district unit President Abdul Latif Biswas and acting General Secretary Habibe Millat MP following the direction of AL President Sheikh Hasina and its constitutional rules.
However, factional feud between the two top leaders of the district is the main reason for the removal, said AL insiders.
Party has appointed Sirajganj district AL's vice-president AKM Hosen Ali (Hasan) and joint general secretary Abdus Salam Talukder as acting president and acting general secretary after removing Latif Biswas and Habibe Millat till the next council of the district AL, said a press release from AL.
Earlier on November 19, AL fired its Narsingdi district unit President Nazrul Islam and General Gecretary Abdul Matin Bhuiyan following a factional feud between the two top leaders of the      district.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL’s Sirajganj dist President, Gen Secy fired
Women draw lower wage in coastal fisheries: Study
G20 to back ‘equitable’ access to coronavirus vaccine
British Airways returning to Dhaka after 11 yrs
KSA’s public, private investors keen to invest in Bangladesh
WDB, CPA settle disputes over water-logging removal project
Goodbye Sun! Alaska town will see next daylight in 2021
Dog relocation halts for now


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add ‘Dhrubotara’ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft