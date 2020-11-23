AL’s Sirajganj dist President, Gen Secy fired

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Sunday removed its Sirajganj district unit President Abdul Latif Biswas and acting General Secretary Habibe Millat MP following the direction of AL President Sheikh Hasina and its constitutional rules.

However, factional feud between the two top leaders of the district is the main reason for the removal, said AL insiders.

Party has appointed Sirajganj district AL's vice-president AKM Hosen Ali (Hasan) and joint general secretary Abdus Salam Talukder as acting president and acting general secretary after removing Latif Biswas and Habibe Millat till the next council of the district AL, said a press release from AL.

Earlier on November 19, AL fired its Narsingdi district unit President Nazrul Islam and General Gecretary Abdul Matin Bhuiyan following a factional feud between the two top leaders of the district.