Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:54 AM
Women draw lower wage in coastal fisheries: Study

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

A recent study conducted by COAST Trust finds that all women workers of coastal fisheries are drawing lower wage compared to their male counterparts.
Women members of the coastal fisheries also lack empowerment, especially their participation in the decision-making process is also very much low.  
The COAST Trust conducted the special study by collecting data from 1,200 fishing families in six unions in four upazilas of the three coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Bhola, and Bagerhat.  The COAST Trust organized a discussion in the CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital. COAST Trust Deputy Executive Director, Sanat Kumar Bhowmik moderated the event.
Mostafa Kamal Akanda, Director of the organization, delivered the welcome speech and Mujibul Haque Munir, Joint Director of the organization, presented the keynote paper.
Md Mujibul Haque Munir said all the women workers involved in fish processing are getting 25% less wages than male workers.
As many as 31% of women of fishing families do not have an opinion on the purchase of family property while 56% of women members do not have an opinion on the general expenditure of the family.
Add to that, 65% of female members of the families of the fishers are victims of some form of violence.  
Md. Israil Pandit, President of Bangladesh Small-scale Fishermen Shomity said if the government open water bodies can be leased to women fishers then their participation and empowerment can be ensured.
The Association for Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB) representative Anamika said microfinance goes to the fisherwomen but they have no right to spend the money. This money should be spent by them.  Trade Union leader Saleha Shantana Islam, Mir Mohammad Ali, Lecturer, the Fisheries Faculty of Sher-E-Bangla Agricultural University, Executive Director of UDAYAN Bangladesh, and Ashaduzzaman Sheik also spoke on the occasion.





Women draw lower wage in coastal fisheries: Study
