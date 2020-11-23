British Airways returning to Dhaka after 11 yrs

British Airways, one of the world's leading airlines, is going to resume operation from Dhaka after 11 years, sources at the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

"British Airways once operated flights from here. They have applied for resuming operation on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route and we will give them permission," Mohibul Haque, senior secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry, said.

The senior secretary also said, "Civil aviation authority of Bangladesh will formally submit British Airways' application to us and then we will give permission to operate its regular flights from Dhaka."

After operating regular flights for over three decades, British Airways suspended its Dhaka-London passenger flights from March 29, 2009 as the route was not making any profit.

Bangladeshi passengers will be benefited with the resumption of the flight as competition in the market will increase among different airlines including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines who operate flights to London via stopover in their respective countries.

Only Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier of the country, operates direct flight between Dhaka and London.








