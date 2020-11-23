Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

KSA’s public, private investors keen to invest in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Diplomatic Correspondent



Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef  Essa Al Dulaihan sought cooperation of the Foreign Ministry to help implement the agreements and memorandum of understanding signed in the recent past between Bangladesh and Saud Arabia both in public and private sector.
Saudi Ambassador Al Dulaihan met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday at the State Guest House Padma and conveyed it.
"Saudi Ambassador told the Foreign Minister that Saudi public and private investors are interested to invest in different sectors in Bangladesh, a Foreign Ministry release said.
He mentioned names of some companies including ARAMCO, Acwa Power, Alfanar Group, Engineering Dimension (ED), Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT), Daelim KSA, Aljumairah Group etc, said the release.
During the meeting, the Ambassador apprised the Foreign Minister of the initiatives to facilitate smooth return of the stranded Bangladeshi citizens to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Dr Momen expressed his satisfaction on the pace of return of the stranded Bangladeshi citizens to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the help of the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He assured the Ambassador of all cooperation to further move forward the existing bilateral cooperation.
The Foreign Minister invited Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to visit Bangladesh in March 2021 to attend celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman or in March 2022 to attend the celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL’s Sirajganj dist President, Gen Secy fired
Women draw lower wage in coastal fisheries: Study
G20 to back ‘equitable’ access to coronavirus vaccine
British Airways returning to Dhaka after 11 yrs
KSA’s public, private investors keen to invest in Bangladesh
WDB, CPA settle disputes over water-logging removal project
Goodbye Sun! Alaska town will see next daylight in 2021
Dog relocation halts for now


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add ‘Dhrubotara’ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft