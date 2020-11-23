WDB, CPA settle disputes over water-logging removal project

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 22: The construction works of the Water-logging Removal project taken by the Water Development Board (WDB) involving Taka 1,620 crore in the port city Chattogram have been progressing.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Akhil Kumar Biswas, Chief Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB) Chattogram said that the dispute with Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) over the matter has been resolved.

He said that under the project, construction of 12-km long flood wall from Shah Amanat Bridge to Ghat No 15 of the port, which is situated within the jurisdiction of CPA, construction of 23 sluice gates and installation of 69 pumps in the sluice gates have been planned.

Akhil said, all these works remained within the CPA jurisdiction. So, CPA lodged complaints to the WDB.

Following the complaints, the representatives of WDB and CPA held meetings for several times to resolve the dispute, Akhil said.

The WDB Chief Engineer said that the disputes about the portion of the project to remove stagnant water have been solved.

"Presently we have no problem to speed up the works of the project,' he said confirming that the project would be completed by the stipulated time in June 2022 next.

Water Development Board (WDB) has taken up the project at Taka 1,620 crore to remove water-logging from the port city. The project was approved in the ECNEC meeting held on February 27 in 2019.

Besides, the works of three more projects under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) including "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" at an estimated cost of Tk 5,616 crore and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) project costing Taka 1,256 crore are going on to recover the Port city from the curse of water-logging.

Under the CDA project, the implementing agency will re-excavate 36 canals of Chattogram city, construct drains nearby to remove rainwater, acquire 96 acres of land, and construct 176,000 metres of retain wall, 85.68-km of road, 48 PC bridges and 6 culverts. All 36 canals will be dug to protect the city-dwellers from the curse of water-logging, construction of 12 sluice gates and pump house on the estuary of six canals, procurement of necessary equipment, cleaning of 320- km- long existing drains, construction of retaining wall of 178 kilometres, and installation of 880 electric poles.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has been implementing a project costing Taka 1,256 crore to free the people from the curse of water-logging. Under the project, a canal will be excavated from Bahadderhat to Bolirhat including the re-excavation and excavation of several new canals to pave the way for quick discharge of rain water during the rainy season.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held on November 7 in 2018 last approved the project.







