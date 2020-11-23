Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

PM’s patriotic message to Armed Forces

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

PM’s patriotic message to Armed Forces

PM’s patriotic message to Armed Forces

While delivering her pre-recorded speech on the occasion of Armed Forces Day - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made a patriotic call on our defenders of the nation to maintain peace - while always be prepared to defend the country's sovereignty from any aggressive attack.

We are in complete agreement with the PM's call. Our foreign policy designed by The Father of the Nation is based on a key policy -friendship to all, malice to none. Although Bangladesh believes in peaceful coexistence with all neighbouring countries, but our armed forces - army, navy and air - must remain firmly committed to defend the country's sovereignty from any type of foreign invasion.

It is indeed a matter of pride, since the restoration of democracy in 1991; all three branches of our Armed Forces have played a vital role in nation building. They have stood valiantly in times of natural calamities. Their professionalism and bravery displayed abroad, have earned the nickname 'The cream of UN peacekeepers'.  The Armed Forces have also been a frontline force tackling the Coronavirus pandemic. A good number of members of the Armed Forces had been infected and some of them also died. However, such notable achievements had come through a lot of sacrifice and hard work.

We are living in challenging times, our defence establishments will have to continue its non - political and pro - people role taking the nation to the next level.  

It is inspiring to note that in order to defend the nation's sovereignty, the government has formulated Forces Goal-2030 following Bangabandhu's Defence Policy-1974. As part of the continuation of that process, the Armed Forces are being rebuilt organisationally, provided with advanced training and decorated with specialised military adorns.

One of the primary objectives of the modernization programme is to develop three-dimensional forces (land, air and sea) capable of conducting multi-platform warfare. This would surely turn our Armed Forces in to a strong and competent military force in South Asia. Most importantly, we must compete with growing military powers within the neighbourhood, not to engage in belligerent warfare but to match equal standard and strength.

The government has been transforming every section of the Armed Forces with modern weapons and equipment. Today it is a proven fact that our armed forces have been modernised the most under the judicious leadership of the current government.

In the end, we expect our Armed Forces to remain ever-alert in the face of all types of potential foreign invasions. As in tuned with the PM's message, believe in peace but also be ready to defend the nation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM’s patriotic message to Armed Forces
BD on the way to leave LDC group
Nagging noise pollution keeps killing
Take urgent steps to uproot teenage gangsters
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Country’s pharmaceutical industry keeps booming
Implement C-19 roadmap successfully  
Youngster brightens up country’s image


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add ‘Dhrubotara’ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft