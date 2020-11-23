

PM’s patriotic message to Armed Forces



We are in complete agreement with the PM's call. Our foreign policy designed by The Father of the Nation is based on a key policy -friendship to all, malice to none. Although Bangladesh believes in peaceful coexistence with all neighbouring countries, but our armed forces - army, navy and air - must remain firmly committed to defend the country's sovereignty from any type of foreign invasion.



It is indeed a matter of pride, since the restoration of democracy in 1991; all three branches of our Armed Forces have played a vital role in nation building. They have stood valiantly in times of natural calamities. Their professionalism and bravery displayed abroad, have earned the nickname 'The cream of UN peacekeepers'. The Armed Forces have also been a frontline force tackling the Coronavirus pandemic. A good number of members of the Armed Forces had been infected and some of them also died. However, such notable achievements had come through a lot of sacrifice and hard work.



We are living in challenging times, our defence establishments will have to continue its non - political and pro - people role taking the nation to the next level.



It is inspiring to note that in order to defend the nation's sovereignty, the government has formulated Forces Goal-2030 following Bangabandhu's Defence Policy-1974. As part of the continuation of that process, the Armed Forces are being rebuilt organisationally, provided with advanced training and decorated with specialised military adorns.



One of the primary objectives of the modernization programme is to develop three-dimensional forces (land, air and sea) capable of conducting multi-platform warfare. This would surely turn our Armed Forces in to a strong and competent military force in South Asia. Most importantly, we must compete with growing military powers within the neighbourhood, not to engage in belligerent warfare but to match equal standard and strength.



The government has been transforming every section of the Armed Forces with modern weapons and equipment. Today it is a proven fact that our armed forces have been modernised the most under the judicious leadership of the current government.



In the end, we expect our Armed Forces to remain ever-alert in the face of all types of potential foreign invasions. As in tuned with the PM's message, believe in peace but also be ready to defend the nation.

