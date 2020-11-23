Dengue outbreak: A potential threat

Dear Sir



When the country is struggling to quell the 2nd wave of C-19, the recent spell of winter may increase the density of Aedes population in the absence of enough anti-mosquito initiative in the capital. In the last year, 101,354 dengue cases were reported. In October, the cases shot up to 163 and after only three weeks, in November caseload stands at 342 and looks all set to go up higher.



As the winter gets into full swing, mosquitoes are increasing in number in the capital city. The ideal state for mosquito breeding has been created in the ponds, the rooftop and sewers of the city. The increased number of mosquitoes has brought on much misery and despair among the people. The heightened risk of mosquito-borne diseases is adding to the fright. Taking initiatives to eliminate mosquitoes' breeding ground is a must.



If the authorities concerned fail to take urgent steps to control Aedes mosquitoes, the city may witness a surge of dengue outbreak and re-emergence of the disease, which would be more dangerous amid this coronavirus outbreak.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka