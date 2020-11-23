

Emotional intelligence can reshape society



Nowadays, honesty, mutual respect, tolerance & above all humanity are disappearing. Corruption, revenge, obscene activities, illegal transactions, greed for extra power and fame, gambling, women and drug addiction seem to be engulfing this society.



The practice of immorality is going on in every sector of society. A society without ethics is chaotic. Unexpected changes are happening in people due to the decline of morality. Though personality is nourished in childhood, adolescence is the awakening of personality.



The body & mind of an adolescent is agitated. Their tendency to impress themselves is intense & they want to break the boundaries of the tradition and set an example of a new, extraordinary, boundless work. The teenager can even sacrifice his own life. Again, it is these teenagers who can bring about the destruction of the society. At present, information technology is making unimaginable progress.



As a result of rapid modernization, adolescents are getting benefitted in many ways, and its misuse is also increasing abnormally. The young generation is being destroyed by falling into the trap of this modernization. They are getting involved in various criminal activities including murder, rape, kidnapping, hatred and militancy. The present young generation is holding wrong ideologies in the name of development of culture, becoming more barbaric in the name of modernization. Many young people in this society are doing immoral activities even after being highly educated.



The main reason is that although they were educated in biblical studies, they could not be properly educated in social studies. In terms of getting a good education, the best educational institution in the life of every human being is his family.



A child learns from his family members from birth. The boundaries of its surroundings gradually increase. Therefore, the family plays a key role in developing the moral and human qualities of an individual as a human being. Besides, the social environment is very important in human life. A well-disciplined social environment builds a personality with moral and human values. Poverty, family instability, disharmony ,broken family, carelessness, excessive conservatism, misunderstanding, lack of social, religious and moral education, political instability, infiltration of subcultures, etc. lead to crime in the society.



Adolescents gradually become reckless due to lack of proper practice of moral values from childhood. They may get involved in various branches of crime. At present, this situation has become more alarming. There is no denying the fact that it is not possible to get rid of this condition overnight. However, it is hoped that this situation will change if proper moral, educational activities are started among different age groups. In addition to the education program, the family, society, state have to fulfil their responsibilities properly.



It is time to find a solution by researching the ways in which adolescents can be prevented from engaging in criminal activities. Realizing the terrible sides of crime in society, we should all bring the young generation back to the world of light from darkness. For this, public-private efforts and law enforcement agencies as well as every individual should come forward from their own position.



Moreover, the family has to take care of proper emotional and intellectual development from childhood. They need to teach morality and religion. Parents need to pay special attention to their mental development. Children's likes and dislikes need to be judged in a timely manner. For smooth socialisation, it is necessary to create an environment of constructive family as well as social and educational institutions. Law must be strictly enforced. Adequate juvenile delinquency prevention centres should be set up in the country.



The government must ensure security of life & property. The young generation should be motivated not to plunge into darkness of despair and anarchy in their teens. As the majority of our population is young, their thoughts, consciousness, values, patriotism and sense of equal rights are immature, which need to be developed. Young people need to be active, energetic and disciplined. In this way our adolescents will become ideal human beings.

The writer is a student, Department of Economics, University of Rajshahi









