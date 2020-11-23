Man held for raping disabled girl in Bogura

BOGURA, Nov 22: Police arrested a man for violating a speech-impaired girl in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

Arrested Savar Uddin, 45, is the son of late Asad Ali of Bhitapara area under Kichak Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Savar Uddin came to visit the house of the victim, 14, about 11am. As none was at home at that time, he violated the girl forcibly.

Following this, police arrested Savar Uddin from his house in the evening.

After filing of a case with Shibganj Police Station, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.