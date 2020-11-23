Six killed in road mishaps in four districts

Six persons including two minor boys were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Bogura, Naogaon, Meherpur and Joypurhat, in two days.

BOGURA: Three persons including a minor boy were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Hai Pramanik, 60, and Al Amin, 28, of Chakpathari Village, and Shah Sultan, 9, of Ghasuria Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus hit a passenger-laden auto-rickshaw from behind in Dhankundi area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway about 12pm, which left three of its passengers dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police and fire fighters rushed in and took the injured to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Later, the bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

Sherpur Fire Service Station Officer Ratan Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, one of the injured is in critical condition.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An elderly man was killed and six others were injured in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Abdul Hamid, 60, was a resident of Bikandakhas Village under Jahanpur Union in the upazila.

Locals said a Joypurhat-bound passenger bus of 'Bristy-Barsha Paribahan' hit a bicycle in Piraldanga area about 1pm, leaving the bicyclist Abdul Hamid seriously injured.

He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.

After smashing the bicycle, the bus hit a roadside tree, leaving its six passengers injured. However, police seized the bus, but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

MEHERPUR: A minor boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Gangni Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Huzaifa, 3, was the son of Shafiqul Islam, assistant director of local Chowgachha Nurbagh Madrasa and resident of Satkhira District. He along with family members lived in a rented house in the upazila. Local sources said the body was crossing a road in the said area about 10am. Suddenly, a battery-run auto-van hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

As the driver lost his control over the vehicle, it overturned, leaving him injured.

However, locals seized the van, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Gangni PS OC Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, police recovered the body.

JOYPURHAT: A man was killed in a road accident in the district town on Saturday.

Deceased Faruk Hossen, 55, was a resident of PDB area in the town.

Sadar PS OC Alamgir Jahan said a tractor hit a motorcycle in the area at noon, leaving its rider Faruk seriously injured.

He was taken to Zila Adhunik Hospital, where he was declared dead, the OC added.







