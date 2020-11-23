Video
Home Countryside

Four unnatural deaths in three districts

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a minor boy died and 12 others were injured in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Bhola, Kurigram and Cox's Bazar, on Friday.
BHOLA: Two young men were killed and 12 others injured in a gas cylinder blast in Batamara area of Borhanuddin Upazila in the district on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Md Hasnain, 18, son of Badsa Hawlader of Boro Manika Union, and balloon vendor Md Nirob, 23.
Local sources said Nirob was filling gas in balloons from a cylinder and selling those about a half-km distant from a waz mahfil (religious gathering) in the area. Suddenly, the gas cylinder went off with a big bang, leaving the duo dead on the spot and 12 others injured.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man died unnaturally in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Deceased Raju Mia, 32, was the son of Ful Mahmud of Sardom Village under Holokhana Union in Sadar Upazila, and a foreman of local Palli Bidyut Samity.
Local sources said Raju along with his colleagues was working on the bank of the Gangadhar River in Balarhat Village under Narayanpur Union in the upazila in the evening. Suddenly, a trolley standing there fell on him after the collapse of a road due to river erosion about 6:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor boy died unnaturally in Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Md Kawsar, 10, was a fifth grader at Jarulbunia Government Primary School, and the son of Md Helal Uddin of Hosainabad Village under Shilkhali Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Kawsar along with his mother went to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Jarulbunia Uttarjum Village on Thursday. On Friday about 3:30pm, stairways of the house collapsed suddenly and fell on Kawsar while he was playing with his grandmother, leaving him dead on the spot.


