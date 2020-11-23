

River erosion makes many homeless at Char Fasson

Among others, the devastating erosion has rendered Begum Bibi, 60, Saheb Ali, 80, and Alamgir Hossen, 35, homeless. In the last 10 years, due to the erosion, many dwellers of this island region Dhalchar lost houses.

Losing their houses in the coastal island, Dhalchar dwellers got scattered. Neighbour-to-neighbour detachment came in their life. None knows about their latest condition. Rather, locating them has become difficult.

However, after many searches, most of them were found in Tulatuli Ashrayan Centre. But they are not well.

In front of the Tulatuli Ashrayan in the upazila, one fisherman Belal Hossen was seen repairing his fishing net. He is above 40. He said, "Once I would do farm work. But for survival, I'm now a fisherman."

His elder brother Nirob and younger Jahangir have also followed his suit. Two of them make fishing by one trawler; other one runs ice business.

They had about 15 acres of cropland. Cropping in this land would be led by their father Salahuddin Ratan. These are now memories only.

The land pieces have gone into the river. Now, fishing is their career.

"Earlier we would pray to Allah for good yield of crop. And now we call Allah for getting huge fish," Belal said.

In a visit, Jebal Haque was not found in the char. Amir Hossen Patwary has removed his house. Household articles of Kalam Pandit were seen lying under open sky. Cooking was going on.

Their daughters' schooling is off. Nearby is the pucca grave of one late Halima Khatun.

Mujib Killa, big pond and an old primary school have disappeared. These establishments existed only four months back.

Sathi and his husband left Malek Majhir colony. Leaving Dhalchar, they took shelter in Dakkhin Aichar colony. In the last ground of the colony, two adult women, Rangmeher and Momena Begum would live. They would move together. But their bond has been detached.

Rangmeher has gone to her son, and Momena is staying with her son-in-law.

Chairman of Dhalchar Union Parishad Abdus Salam Hawlader said, "The river erosion has increased due to climate change. We did not see such erosion before. With the erosion, the island is diminishing."

According to him, losing their shelters, the char dwellers have taken shelter in different government Ashrayan centres. Yet now localities are being flooded. Numbers of inhabitants in this erosion-prone union are declining.

The union is important for tourism and fish business, he pointed out.







