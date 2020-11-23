Corona death toll on rise in Bogura

BOGURA, Nov 22: With the beginning of this November, the coronavirus has resumed resurgence in the district.

So far, 200 infected patients have died in Bogura, according to the data of the Department of Health.

On April 1, the first case of corona infection was identified with one inhabitant of Rangpur, who returned from Dhaka.

On the night of May 22, the first death case occurred with ex-MP Kamrun Nahar Putul. With corona symptom, she was admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College (SZMCH) in Bogura. After few hours, she died at 11:15pm. Later it was learnt, she was corona positive.

With the latest missing of one Israjul Haque, 70, on Friday last at SZMCH, the death toll has reached 200.

Besides, till November 20, the infection toll reached 8,530 while 7,863 ones recovered.

Though one died of corona attack in May, later the missing toll started rising up with 51 deaths in June. Each 52 ones died in July and August pushing the toll to 104. Over these three months, a total of 155 died of corona.

On the basis of the testing accounts, the corona infection rate was lower in October. On October 1, corona symptoms were found among five samples out of the tested 115.

By the beginning of November, the contamination cases started increasing. On November 1, 27 samples out of total 103 ones tested positive. Of these, 25 are residents of Bogura Sadar. Of the remaining two, one is inhabitant of Shibganj and one of Sherpur.







