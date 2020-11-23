Video
Monday, 23 November, 2020
Countryside

Five more contract corona in three dists

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Five more persons including an upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Thakurgaon, Bhola and Cox's Bazar, in four days.  
THAKURGAON: Two more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,313 here.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday afternoon.
Both of the newly infected persons are from Sadar Upazila.
Among the total infected, 1,161 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 25 died of it in the district.
BHOLA: Two more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus case to 866 here.
CS office sources confirmed the information on Friday morning.
Of the newly infected persons, one is in Sadar and another in Borhanuddin upazilas.
Among the total infected, 764 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while nine died of it in the district.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Ukhiya UNO of the district Nizam Uddin Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus.
Resident Medical Officer of Upazila Health Complex Dr Mohiuddin Mohin said Nizam Uddin was found positive for the virus after his sample report came on Wednesday.
He is now undergoing treatment at home, said the Office Assistant Salauddin.
Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer and Corona Focal Person Dr Ehsan Ullah Sikder said the UNO is being giving proper treatment.


« PreviousNext »

