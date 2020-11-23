Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

A woman and a teenage boy allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Barishal, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Dolly Akhter Rita, 19, was the wife of Saiful Islam of Amki Village under Joyag Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rita was married to Saiful, son of Rafiq Ullah, six months back. She hanged self in the evening.

Seeing the body of Rita at her room, her sister-in-law started shouting. Then, other members of the family rushed in and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body about 11pm and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BARISHAL: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Akash Saha Saurav, 16, was the son of Shanti Ranjan Saha of Niamoti Banda area in the upazila, and a tenth grader at Niamoti Adarsha High School.

The deceased's family sources said Saurav hanged self from the ceiling of his room at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police sources said the boy killed self out of frustration.







