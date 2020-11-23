Man killed in Jashore truck-train collision

JASHORE, Nov 22: A man was killed and another injured as a train hit a coal-laden truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Ali Akbar, 40, was the truck driver and the son of Sazzad Hossen of Sila Village in Chapainawabganj District.

Chanchra Police Outpost Inspector Rakibuzzaman said a Khulna-bound Kapotakkha Express train hit a truck at Murli Rail Crossing, which left the truck driver dead on the spot and its helper seriously injured.

The injured was taken to Jashore General Hospital.

Driver of the train Abu Bakkar Siddique said the engine of the train was also damaged due to the collision.







