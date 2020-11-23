Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man killed in Jashore truck-train collision

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Nov 22: A man was killed and another injured as a train hit a coal-laden truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Ali Akbar, 40, was the truck driver and the son of Sazzad Hossen of Sila Village in Chapainawabganj District.
Chanchra Police Outpost Inspector Rakibuzzaman said a Khulna-bound Kapotakkha Express train hit a truck at Murli Rail Crossing, which left the truck driver dead on the spot and its helper seriously injured.
The injured was taken to Jashore General Hospital.
Driver of the train Abu Bakkar Siddique said the engine of the train was also damaged due to the collision.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man held for raping disabled girl in Bogura
With a view to preventing second wave of coronavirus
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts
Four unnatural deaths in three districts
River erosion makes many homeless at Char Fasson
Corona death toll on rise in Bogura
Five more contract corona in three dists
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add ‘Dhrubotara’ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft