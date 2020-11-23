Video
Monday, 23 November, 2020
Israel strikes Hamas targets

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020

JERUSALEM, Nov 22: Israel said on Sunday its military struck Hamas targets in Gaza in response to a rocket attack launched from the Palestinian enclave.
The Israeli air force struck two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, a military compound and "underground infrastructures", the Israel Defence Forces said.
A rocket was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening, according to the army, shortly after warning sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.
The army statement gave no further details, but emergency services said they had no notification of anyone wounded and Israeli media said the projectile fell on open ground.
The latest reported fire from the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave came after two rockets were fired from the coastal strip into neighbouring Israel in the early hours of last Sunday.    -AFP


