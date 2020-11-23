Govt will have to go home by Jan: Bilawal

PESHAWAR, Nov 22: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday declared that the incumbent government will "have to go home by January" and called upon the masses to hold the rulers as well as their "selectors" accountable.

While addressing a rally in Peshawar arranged by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Bilawal lamented that the erstwhile Fata was still deprived of its rights as the government was not releasing adequate funds for its development.

He said that the people who had been displaced due to terrorism and military operations against militants had still not been rehabilitated.

Residents whose family members had been killed by terrorists or whose houses and shops had suffered damages had not been compensated either, the PPP chief said. Peshawar was on high alert as the PDM - an alliance of 11 opposition parties - prepared to hold a rally at Ring Road amid security threats and the risk of the spread of coronavirus.

Opposition leaders, including PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP chairman Bilawal and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, reached the venue in the afternoon after having lunch at Bilour House.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued an advisory, warning about the "threat of terrorism" during the opposition's rally. -DAWN





