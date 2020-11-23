Video
Monday, 23 November, 2020
Foreign News

MP-elect shot dead in Myanmar

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020

YANGON, Nov 22: A newly elected MP for Myanmar's ruling party has been shot dead by an unidentified gunman in northern Shan state and the party on Sunday urged a quick investigation, denouncing political violence in the aftermath of elections this month.
Htike Zaw was shot at the shop he ran at his house in the town of Kyaukme on Saturday, said party spokesman Myo Nyunt.
The dead man had won a seat in a Nov. 8 general election that brought a landslide victory for the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD). "He went outside to sell as a customer arrived, and that customer shot him," Myo Nyunt told Reuters by telephone, adding that the party had asked authorities to investigate as soon as possible.
"We denounce violence, especially violence related to politics which is bad for the future," he said.
Local police did not answer phone calls seeking comment.
The election was only the second held in Myanmar since the end of half a century of military and military-backed rule in 2011, and Aung San Suu's NLD won a resounding victory.
The party won fewer seats than other parties in some ethnic areas including Shan state, a region ravaged by conflict with insurgents and large-scale drug production.    -REUTERS


