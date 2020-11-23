Video
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:51 AM
Pompeo meets Taliban and Kabul negotiators

He wants talks to speed up

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

DOHA, Nov 22: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Afghan government and Taliban negotiators in Doha, calling for them to speed up their peace talks as Washington accelerates its military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Pompeo "called for a significant reduction in violence and encouraged expedited discussions on a political roadmap and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire", according to the US State Department.
The top US diplomat met separately with the Afghan government and Taliban negotiation teams in a luxury hotel in the Qatari capital, and his encounter with the radical Islamist insurgents lasted over an hour.
His visit came in the wake of a rocket attack which struck densely populated areas of Kabul, killing at least eight people in the latest outbreak of violence in the Afghan capital. The Taliban denied responsibility and the Islamic State group claimed the deadly strike.
"I would be most interested in getting your thoughts on how we can increase the probability of a successful outcome", Pompeo said as he met the Afghan government side, noting the shared interest in such a scenario.
He also met Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the foreign minister, on his stop in Doha, which is the Taliban's base for diplomacy.
But there was no announcement of any breakthrough in talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, ahead of Pompeo's departure.
He flew on to Abu Dhabi for the next leg of his seven-nation tour of Europe and the Middle East, as President Donald Trump shores up late-term priorities.    -AFP


