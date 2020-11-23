Walton buys title sponsorship

Electronic and automobile group Walton had been penned for the title sponsorship of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The official name of the tournament is therefore, 'Bangabandhu T20 Cup Sponsored by Walton' now.

K-Sports and Walton signed the agreement on Sunday. Uday Hakim, the Executive Director of Walton Group and Ashfaq Ahmed, K-Sports Director signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

"We have been going through a tough time due to corona pandemic. We are pleased that cricket is going to back defeating the fear of corona. Millions of cricket lovers in the country are inquisitive to watch the battle of bat and ball," Hakim said after the signing ceremony.

"BCB organised the amazing tournament to commemorate the Mujib Barsha amidst such a condition. Walton Group is proud to be the part of this colourful event. Millions of spectators, cricket lovers, players and all cricket related people will be flared up by this event," he stated.

Beximco Dhaka, Gazi Group Chattogram, Minister Group Rajshahi, Gemcon Khulna and Fortune Barishal are the five teams to engage for title of brand new T-20 blast in the country. Event comprises of 24 clashes with double-leg round league. Two matches to play in a day and the game starts at 1:30pm (BST) and the night fixture starts at 6:30pm (BST). Every following day of the day of cricket is kept as a rest day.

Beximco Dhaka will take on Minister Group Rajshahi in the opener of the event on November 24. The curtain of the event will be downed with the final battle on December 18. The day following to the final is kept as reserve day.







