

Badal Roy passes away

The iconic footballer of Dhaka Mohammedan was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka on the 5th of November and was shifted to Square Hospital on the 11th of November as the condition deteriorated. There, he was diagnosed with Liver Cancer of critical stage. Later, the physicians advised family to take him home. Then the family members take him to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) as the last resort. For dialysis, Roy was taken to Bangladesh Medical where he breathed his last.

Badal had served as a Vice-President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for three consecutive times. He started his career playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka in 1977 in the First Division Football League and played for the club for a long time. Later he became an official of the club.

Previously in 2017, Roy survived a brain haemorrhage following two successful surgeries at the Gleneagles Hospital and Medical Centre in Singapore.

The entire sporting arena shocked at his death. The officials of different sporting federations, associations and other organisations prayed for the departed soul and expressed their sympathy to the mourning family.









