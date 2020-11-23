Video
FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Boys to face two second div clubs of Qatar in practice matches

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national booters who went to Qatar on Thursday to play an away match of the qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup will play two practice matches against two second division clubs of Qatar, Army Football Club and Lusail Sports Club.
Qatar Football Association confirmed details on Sunday. The first match will be played against the Army boys on Wednesday while the second match is against Lusail on Saturday. Both the matches will be played at the Aziziya Club ground.
Qatar officials said that they could not arrange these matches against any top teams as the Stars League (Qatar Premier League) is going on.
The boys in red and green outfits are scheduled to engage with the next World Cup host on the fourth of December.
The boys, except team Manager Amer Kahn and physiotherapist Fuad were tested negative for the novel virus on their arrival at the Qatar airport. The boys along with the two previously-infected officials and physio were tested negative after their second test on Sunday too. So, they will be able to practice and play outside now. Till now they had gymnasium session indoor in small groups.
In the meantime, Bangladesh head coach James Day who could not go with the team to Qatar for being infected with the deadly virus was once again tested positive on Sunday. He started showing symptoms of the virus infection along with loss of the ability to perceive smells or taste.





