Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:51 AM
Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Saifuddin injured, doubtful for kick-starter 

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Saifuddin injured, doubtful for kick-starter 

Saifuddin injured, doubtful for kick-starter 

Curtain of Bangabandhu T20 Cup is going to open tomorrow. Ministar Group Rajshahi and Beximco Dhaka will lock the horns in the starter but the most economic team of the event Rajshahi got serious shove one-day before the commencement of the tournament. The most heavy-weight buy of the team Mohammad Saifuddin sustained injury Sunday during team practice.
He sustained ankle injury while playing football in the morning and left the ground on crutch. "Saifuddin sustained ankle injury during practice session," Rajshahi team manager Hannan Sarkar informed journalists.
"He is under the supervision of team physio and BCB's medical unit," he added.
The severity of the wound is yet to be known. "His treatment is going on according to BCB's protocol. Physio will inform detail update of his injury tomorrow," Sarkar told further.
Rajshahi picked Saifuddin as their 1st choice during players draft instead of iconic names like Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman. The pace bowling all-rounder is the powerhouse of the mediocre team Rajshahi. His absence possibly will demise the hope of the tent against the mighty opponent like Dhaka.






