

Saifuddin injured, doubtful for kick-starter

He sustained ankle injury while playing football in the morning and left the ground on crutch. "Saifuddin sustained ankle injury during practice session," Rajshahi team manager Hannan Sarkar informed journalists.

"He is under the supervision of team physio and BCB's medical unit," he added.

The severity of the wound is yet to be known. "His treatment is going on according to BCB's protocol. Physio will inform detail update of his injury tomorrow," Sarkar told further.

Rajshahi picked Saifuddin as their 1st choice during players draft instead of iconic names like Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman. The pace bowling all-rounder is the powerhouse of the mediocre team Rajshahi. His absence possibly will demise the hope of the tent against the mighty opponent like Dhaka.









