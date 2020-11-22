Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Front Page

Make people aware of â€˜distortedâ€™ history of independence

Fakhrul urges party men

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday urged the party leaders and activists to seize the opportunity to make people aware of the "distorted" history of the country's independence on the eve of its golden jubilee.
"…Ziaur Rahman had initiated the Liberation War (in 1971) by proclaiming the independence of the country. But the history of independence is now being distorted. We've to tell the new generation about that distorted history," he said.
On the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence, the BNP leader said their party must seize the opportunity to reach out to the new generation with the right history and information of the Liberation War through various discussions, publications and documentation.
He made the remarks while speaking at the virtual
meeting of BNP's committee on celebrating the golden jubilee of the country's independence.
The meeting, held with BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain in the chair, elaborately discussed the strategies and worked out various programmes to celebrate the golden jubilee throughout the year.
It also discussed the formation of a steering committee and various sub-committees on different matters, including seminar-symposium, management, office, publicity, cultural and media, to celebrate the mega event.
Besides, the meeting decided that BNP will bring out thematic publications, posters and leaflets on the occasion.         
    -UNB


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
â€˜Numbers donâ€™t lie:â€™ Walls close in on defiant Trump
â€˜Golden Monirâ€™ finally held with â€˜arms, drugsâ€™
Make people aware of â€˜distortedâ€™ history of independence
Two killed, 10 injured in Bhola cylinder blast
Country sees spike in C-19 deaths again
coronavirus update bangladesh
Khatunganj traders dumping sacks of rotten onions
Arson attacks: Three BNP men held in city


Latest News
G20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
Mohsenaâ€™s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft