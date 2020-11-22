Country sees spike in C-19 deaths again

The country saw 28 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 6,350, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1,847 people have tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 445,281.

The daily cases in the last 24 hours reached the highest number in 78 days, the release said.

Besides, 1,921 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 360,352 with an 80.81 per cent recovery rate.

As many as 12,643 samples were tested at 117 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,635,202 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 14.61 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.90 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the deceased on Saturday, 18 were men and 10 were women. They all died at different hospitals across the country.

Moreover, 16 of them died in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram and Rajshahi, two each in Khulna and Barishal and one each in Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

Meanwhile, Some 681 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 39,397 people are in quarantine across the country.

Besides, 164 Covid-19 suspected patients were taken into isolation and 72 left in last 24 hours. Now, 12,416 people are staying at different isolation units across the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases have surpassed 57.5 million globally with over 1.3 million fatalities on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

According to the data compiled by JHU, the death toll from Covid-19 shot up to 1,372,182 while the total caseload reached at 57, 564,083 as of Saturday.

The US, which is the worst affected country, has reported 11,910,858 cases with 254,413 fatalities as of Saturday.







