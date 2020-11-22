Video
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Front Page

20 dengue cases in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Dengue patient at makeshift beds set up on the corridor of a hospital. UNB File Photo
Amid the rise in Covid-19 deaths and infections ,  Bangladesh is also seeing a rise in mosquito-borne dengue cases in November.
The health authorities said 20 new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours until Saturday  morning - all  of them in Dhaka.
Currently, 99 patients are being treated for dengue - 93 in the capital, according to the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room under the Directorate of Health.
 Last year, the country was hit by a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease. There were
101,354 officially confirmed cases with 179 deaths.
There have so far been 989 cases, with 884 recoveries and one fatality this year. The only confirmed dengue-related death was reported in August.
Reports of six dengue-related deaths have been sent to the IEDCR, which has so far reviewed two cases.    -UNB.


