20 dengue cases in 24 hours

Dengue patient at makeshift beds set up on the corridor of a hospital. UNB File Photo

Amid the rise in Covid-19 deaths and infections , Bangladesh is also seeing a rise in mosquito-borne dengue cases in November.

The health authorities said 20 new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours until Saturday morning - all of them in Dhaka.

Currently, 99 patients are being treated for dengue - 93 in the capital, according to the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room under the Directorate of Health.

Last year, the country was hit by a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease. There were

101,354 officially confirmed cases with 179 deaths.

There have so far been 989 cases, with 884 recoveries and one fatality this year. The only confirmed dengue-related death was reported in August.

Reports of six dengue-related deaths have been sent to the IEDCR, which has so far reviewed two cases. -UNB.





