Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Miscellaneous

Industrial Bangladesh Council Women's committee

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Industrial Bangladesh Council Women's committee

Industrial Bangladesh Council Women's committee

Industrial Bangladesh Council Women's committee held a seminar on "Eliminating Gender-based Violence at Workplaces' at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium on Saturday.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Industrial Bangladesh Council Women's committee
Bollywood drugs scandal grips India
2 companies say their vaccines are 95% effective. What does that mean?
Confused about masks? Here’s what scientists know
BNP MP Zahidur, Dulu test positive for Covid-19
Father, 2 others held over the death of 17-month-old baby
Close shops by 8pm, Taposh urges shop owners
Govt to get ownership of MV Iqram today


Latest News
G20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft