Bollywood drugs scandal grips India

New Delhi' Nov 21: The Bollywood drugs scandal is spreading across India's entertainment industry.

After the September arrest of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly buying cannabis for her late actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, a leading TV comedian was on Saturday taken into custody by India's narcotics control authority for possession of drugs. "Comedian Bharti Singh has been arrested after she and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, were questioned for hours by our sleuths in our Mumbai office," a senior official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the media.

Earlier in the day, the anti-narcotics sleuths conducted raids in the couple's flat in Mumbai's posh Andheri area and seized a "small quantity of cannabis". Local TV channels beamed footage of the comedian couple being whisked away by NCB sleuths to their office for questioning. "They have called us for some questioning, that's all," Bharti told the media, while entering the bureau office. -UNB





