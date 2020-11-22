Rizvi undergoes angioplasty

Video
City News

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday underwent a successful coronary angioplasty at a city hospital.
A team of physicians, led by cardiologist Prof Dr APM Sohrabuzzaman, performed the angioplasty surgery around 11:45am at Labaid Specialized Hospital in the capital, said Rizvi' personal assistant Arifur Rahman Tushar.
"Sir (Rizvi) has been shifted to the ICCU from the operation theatre after the surgery," he said. Angioplasty is a procedure to clear blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.
BNP assistant health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam said there was a block in Rizvi's heart which was disrupting the blood flow. He said the surgery process has been successfully completed.    -UNB



