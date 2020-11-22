

Rizvi undergoes angioplasty

A team of physicians, led by cardiologist Prof Dr APM Sohrabuzzaman, performed the angioplasty surgery around 11:45am at Labaid Specialized Hospital in the capital, said Rizvi' personal assistant Arifur Rahman Tushar.

"Sir (Rizvi) has been shifted to the ICCU from the operation theatre after the surgery," he said. Angioplasty is a procedure to clear blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

