BD national killed ‘by BSF’

KURIGRAM, Nov 21: A Bangladeshi young man was gunned down by allegedly some members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Khatiamari border area in Roumari upazila early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Hasinur Rahman alias Fakir Chand, 28, son of Abul Hossain of Roumari upazila.

Lieutenant Colonel AK Azad, commanding officer of BGB-35 Battalion in Jamalpur, said the BSF members from Kushnimara camp opened fire on him while he along with some other people went to the main pillar no 1062/3 along the border around 12:30 am, leaving him dead on the spot.

However, his companions took him to Roumari Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead. Montasir Billah, officer-in-charge of Roumari Police Station, said Hasinur Rahman was a listed drug peddler. -UNB





