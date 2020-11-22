Documentary on Bangabandhu premiered in city

A documentary film titled 'Political Life of Bangabandhu and Emergence of Bangladesh' was premiered at the Star Cineplex in the capital's Bashundhara City on Friday night, marking the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Produced by Bengal Multimedia, the documentary is scripted and directed by Syed Shabab Ali Arjoo.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Md Tajul Islam, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, RTV Chairman Morshed Alam MP, RTV Vice Chairman Jasim Uddin, among other, attended the inaugural ceremony..

Showcasing different periods of the great leader's eventful life and career, the 2 hour and 26-minute documentary showcases rare footages and divided into multiple time periods including Bangabandhu's early days and upbringing (timeline: 1920-1947), His entry into national politics (1947-1954), Bangabandhu's rise as the leader (1955-1963), protest for Independence and the mass-uprising period (1963-1969), the historic Election (1970), the political unrest and War of Liberation (1971) and Bangabandhu's glorious return, his role as the greatest leader and the brutal assassination of the Father of the Nation and his family (1972-1975). -UNB







