Sunday, 22 November, 2020
City News

Efforts underway for uninterrupted, quality power supply at affordable price

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Uninterrupted and quality power supply is not far away, as the government has been implementing various projects to ensure this at affordable prices for the common people.
"Efforts are underway to ensure uninterrupted and quality electricity supply across the country at affordable price," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Saturday.
He said that the government is working hard to develop inclusive power system for all through enhancing capacity and transmission lines, adding, "Efforts are also underway to bring power cables and substations underground."
According to ministry information, Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC), Dhaka Electricity Supply Company Ltd, Bangladesh Power Development Board, Northern Electricity Supply Company Ltd, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board and other power distribution companies have undertaken various projects to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply.
Besides, DPDC has been implementing a project to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Dhaka's central and north-west zones and major parts of Narayanganj in the next three years, it said.
"Uninterrupted and quality power supply at affordable price is not a dream. Now it is a reality for us, as the government has been implementing various projects to ensure it," Nasrul Hamid said.
"We will be able to switch on lights in all households by "Mujib Barsha" (Mujib Year), marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Nasrul Hamid said.
The state minister said that the government is working hard to develop inclusive power system for all through enhancing capacity.
He said since assuming power, the present government constructed 111 new power plants having generation capacity of 18,606 MW in the last 11 years after taking time-befitting, realistic and sustainable steps.
Nasrul Hamid said currently the country's power generation capacity reaches 23,548 MW while about 98 percent people of the country were brought under power coverage. "And this has been possible due to the bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."
Director General of Power Cell engineer Mohammad Hossain said that the present government has achieved tremendous success in the enhancement of power generation capacity to make the country self-reliant in electricity supply and help reach power to every house.
He said the number of electricity consumers increased 3.87 crore and per capita power generation reached 512Kwh, which was only 220 in 2009.
As par the Power Sector Master Plan, the government has a plan to generate 60,000 MW by 2041. The government has already been able to enhance power generation capacity to 24,000 MW including captive and renewable energy, a ministry official said. He said the government is also laying emphasis on solar energy-based electricity aimed at enhancing contribution of renewable energy to 10 percent of total generation.            -BSS


