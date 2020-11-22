Video
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:30 AM
Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough and challenges

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

The ongoing debates on possible and perfect vaccines against Covid-19 have been getting hot with each passing day. The mainstream news television channels like CNN, BBC have been highlighting the nitty-gritty and fine details of the vaccine discovery. Those reports suggest that there should be proper channels and supply chains to ensure the vaccine delivery to the masses out there in a significant way.

But this cannot be the end of the road or an endgame. It would be rather a great game changer as such. Besides this, the great support and financial backup should be in place to accelerate the vaccine breakthrough at the earliest.

However, the Covid-19 vaccines have been expected to pose a potential deterrent to this virus, strengthening the human immunity. All the stakeholders like countries and the world bodies such as the UN should try to complete the vaccine process by the turn of 2021 at the latest so that the current situation will never spill over into a major health crisis in future.

Not just about this particular virus, the medical research activities and innovations should be encouraged on a larger scale to meet the future health challenges.

P Senthil Saravana
Mumbai, India



