

Aman harvesting going on in full swing in districts

JOYPURHAT: Farmers in the district have started harvesting Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) in a festive manner.

According to field sources, till November 15, 60 per cent harvesting has been completed. Farmers are happy for getting good yield and fair price.

According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Joypurhat, earlier farmers would pass workless time after planting the T-Aman paddy. They would suffer from chronological lean period in Ashwin and Kartik. They had to pass days in severe economic crisis.

To phase out such crisis, the current government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took various steps. As part of the programme to address the lean period, various high breed varieties of paddies were developed. These included BRRI Dhan-32, 33, 34, 39, 49, 51, 52, 56, 62, 87, Dhanigold, Swarna-5, Bina-7, Jirashail, Gutiswarna and Kataraibhog.

Besides, other short time harvesting varieties such as Mamun, Ranjit, Patal Pairi and Chayan were developed. These varieties are harvestable within 90 days.

Under the intensive annual crop production programme of 2020-2021 fiscal year, this season, 71,410 hectares of land have been brought under T-Aman cultivation in the district. Of these, in 67,980 ha, high-yielding varieties have been cultivated while high-breed ones in 3,413 ha, and local varieties in 1,020 ha.

A total of 2,15,758 metric tons of rice has been targeted from these lands.

In the district, agricultural field officers provided advice to farmers of five unions on paddy farming. Usually, most of the farmers cultivate advance T-Aman variety of paddy in order to cultivate potato in the same lands.

A farmer Abul Kashem of Sarail Village in Kalai Upazila said, "I have got bumper yield from nine-bigha land, where I cultivated Bina-9 variety."

Another Atikul Islam of the same village said, "I cultivated the advance type in six bighas. I am delighted to get 18 to 20 maunds of paddies from per bigha."

New T-Aman paddies are arriving in the markets. It is selling at Tk 1,050 to 1,100 per maund.

According to the agriculture department sources, to make the T-Aman cultivation successful, Joypurhat DAE and Rajshahi Regional Agriculture Office jointly monitored the farming activities. This year's farming did not suffer for seed, fertiliser and rainfall. As a result, the overall yield has been good.

In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, T-Aman was cultivated in 73,160 ha in Joypurhat, and the production was 2,20,570 MT of rice. It was enough to meet the local food demand.

The surplus paddy was sent to other districts, said Deputy Director (DD) of Joypurhat DAE SM Meftahul Bari.

KHULNA: Harvesting of T-Aman paddy has been progressing in full swing in all the nine upazilas of the district for a couple of weeks.

According to the Khulna DAE, a total of 92,052 hectares of land have been brought under T-Aman paddy cultivation this year with the production target of 2,36,875 tonnes of rice.

Of the lands, 1,150 ha have been brought under high breed variety with a production target of 699 tonnes, 70,850 ha under Ufshi variety with target of 1,99,054 tonnes, and 20,052 ha under local varieties with the target of 46,122 tonnes.

Though the transplantation of Aman seedlings was hampered at the initial and middle stages of the season due to drought-like situation, the cultivation target was fully achieved after blissful rain.

Currently, growers are harvesting the crop with great enthusiasm and getting bumper production.

Talking to The Daily Observer, Khulna DAE DD Hafizur Rahman said favourable weather, proper distribution of high-quality seeds by Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation and timely supply of fertilisers and other agro inputs to the growers are the reasons for getting desired production.

The DAE also provided training to the farmers for adopting modern technologies, crop management and preservation of quality seed, he also said.

He further said, the DAE is going to adopt an agricultural rehabilitation programme in the cyclone-hit areas shortly after receiving allocation from the government.

He, however, said about 10 per cent harvest of the paddy had already been completed so far and the rest would be finished here by the first week of next December.

MOULVIBAZAR: Farmers and local agriculture department are expecting bumper Aman yield in the district this year.

The Aman paddy fields across the district have turned golden that also made growers hopeful about the yield.

Though harvesting has started in small scale in some areas of the district, the growers will start it in full swing within next several days.

A farmer Omar Faruque Nayeem of Jagannathpur area in Kulaura Upazila of the district informed, Aman harvesting will start fully within three or four days in his area including the neighbouring areas.

Talking to local growers, agriculture department and other sources, it was learnt that due to favourable weather, growers' eagerness, and government support, farmers are hoping better yield this season.

According to the DAE, this year's Aman farming target was 1,00,200 hectares of land but growers growers cultivated Aman in 1,01,480 ha of land. The production target has been fixed at 2,64,802 metric tons of paddy.

Rajon Ahmad, general secretary of Ita Social Welfare Organisation (ISWO) and a resident of Borokapon Village in Moulvibazar Sadar Upazila, said they cultivated Aman in five acres of land in Kawadighi Haor belt, and after about 30 years got such good yield.

