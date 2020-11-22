Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two persons allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Habiganj.

THAKURGAON: A young girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Rani Roy, 20, was the daughter of Dhiren Chandra Roy of Udisha Laxmipur Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Rani hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at noon.

Hearing her brother's scream, neighbours rushed in and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Ranishankail Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) Abdul Latif confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: A young man reportedly killed himself in Shayestaganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning, five days after his marriage.

Deceased Abdul Majid, 21, was the son of Jabed Ali, a resident of Ektiarpur Village under Chhatian Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdul Majid married to Fahima, daughter of Abdun Nur of Uttar Noyapara Village in the upazila, on November 12.

Later, family members found Abdul Majid hanging from the ceiling fan in the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Madhabpur PS OC Md Iqbal Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind his death is still sketchy and police are investigating the matter.







