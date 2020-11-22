Video
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:29 AM
Home Countryside

3 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Netrakona and Barishal, in two days.
NETRAKONA: A man was killed and another injured when a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Harun-or-Rashid, 32, was the son of Abul Kashem of Char Ali Nagar Village in Kapasia Upazila of Gazipur District.
Police and local sources said a truck smashed an auto-rickshaw in Bamankhali area on the Netrakona-Mymensingh Highway about 6:30am, leaving Harun dead on the spot and the auto-rickshaw driver injured.
The injured was taken to Purbadhala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Confirming the matter, Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector Tapos said they seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee.
BARISHAL: Two persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents on the Barishal-Patuakhali Highway in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Masum, 30, and Mansur Akon, 35.
A Barishal-bound passenger-laden bus hit a motorcycle in Padrishibpur Bismillah Market area about 2pm, leaving the motorcyclist Masum dead on the spot and two others injured.
On the other hand, a microbus hit Mansur Akon in Boalia Cow Market area on the Barishal-Patuakhali Highway in the upazila about 12pm, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where he died about 4pm.
Bakerganj PS Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam confirmed the incident adding that, police seized the bus.


« PreviousNext »

