Eleven nabbed with drugs in six districts

Eleven people including two siblings and a Rohingya man were arrested with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Sirajganj, Patuakhali, Khagrachhari, Rajshahi, Kurigram and Cox's Bazar, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with four hemp plants from Tarash Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Arrested Anjana Urao, 38, is the wife of Sohodeb Urao of Gurpipul Village under Deshigram Union in the upazila.

Tarash Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) Moazzem Hossen said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided the said area at night and arrested her with the hemp plants.

The arrested was sent to jail on Saturday morning, the OC added.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 50 yaba tablets from Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Arrested Md Nasir Uddin Gharami, 28, is the son of late Hashem Gharami of Arajbegi Village in the upazila.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector HMA Bashar raided the said area in the evening and arrested him with the yaba.

Dashmina PS OC Md Jashim confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Members of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested two men along with liquor from Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrestees are Sarkumar Tripura and Kalakumar Tripura.

DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Jagannathpara area in the afternoon and detained them with seven kilograms of local liquor and 600kg of liquor making ingredients.

District DNC Assistant Director Md Abdul Hamid, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sajib Kanti Rudra and Ramgarh PS Second Officer Md Mujibur Rahman, among others, were present during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and DB police, in separate drives, arrested three persons along with phensedyl and hemp from Sadar and Puthia upazilas of the district on Wednesday evening.

The arrested are: Abdur Razzak, 30, son of Moktar Ali of Chhotabangram area in the city, Masud Rana, 23, son of Mofizul Islam of Shibrampur Village, and Md Mahbub, 25, son of Md Musa of Burichong Upazila in Cumilla District.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Golam Ruhul Kuddus said a team of DB police raided Amchattar area of the city in the evening and arrested Abdur Razzak along with 510 bottles of phensedyl.

On the other hand, a team of RAB-5 Mollapara Camp raided Baneshwar Bazaar area in Puthia and arrested Masud Rana and Mahbub along with 25kg of hemp.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with respective PSs in these connections.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Three persons including two siblings were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a suspected drug dealer along with 78 yaba tablets from the upazila in the afternoon.

The arrested is Jahangir Alam, 36.

Lalmonirhat BGB Kashipur Camp Company Commander Abdul Haque said a team of BGB raided Jahangir's fish and duck farm in Baniatari area in the afternoon and arrested him along with the yaba.

Fulbari PS Sub-Inspector Saifur Rahman confirmed the matter adding that, Jahangir was sent to jail on Thursday noon.

BGB members, in another drive, arrested two siblings along with 5.5kg of hemp from the upazila in the morning.

The arrested are Amir Hamza, 23, and Abdul Halim Babu, 21, sons of Azizul Haque of Gorakmandol Village under Naodanga Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a team of BGB led by Habildar Hafizur Rahman raided Shimulbari area in the morning and arrested them with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested were handed over to Fulbari PS.

Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Shimulbari Camp Company Commander Subedar Mainul Ahsan confirmed the matter.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a Rohingya man along with 1.5 lakh yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Arrested Md Mizan, 21, is the son of Boni Amin of Block-C in Kutupalang Rohingya Camp.

RAB sources said, on information, a team of the elite force raided Chhota Baila Khali area in the afternoon and arrested Mizan with the yaba.

Cox's Bazar RAB-15 Assistant Director (Media) Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Sadi confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested along with the seized yaba was handed over to Ukhiya PS.



