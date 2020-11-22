Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Countryside

Rohingyas cutting hill to raise dyke for water

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
M Shofi

Rohingyas cutting hill to raise dyke for water

Rohingyas cutting hill to raise dyke for water

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Nov 21: Cutting hill and filling hilly stream, dyke is being raised to supply water to Rohingyas in Teknaf Upazila of the district.
For sheltering the Rohingyas under humanitarian ground, the forests of the upazila have almost been jeopardised. Causing immense sufferings to locals, the natural environment in the locality has been damaged seriously.
Thousands of acres of forest lands have already been felled to shelter Rohingyas. The environmental balance has been in threats. To protect the remaining forests and hills, there has not been any effective initiative on behalf of the Department of Forest (DoF).
Locals complained, in connivance with some unscrupulous officers of the DoF and NGOs, the felling of forests and cutting of hill are going on.
On the other hand, in the name of reclaiming lands from the local poor, their betel leaf orchards, and fruit and wood gardens have been evicted by the DoF. But doing the same work by Rohingyas through NGOs is just being overlooked. As if it is blind in this case. Now anger is creeping among the locals.
To manage water for Rogingyas, three big dykes are being raised in the deep hill. And to make these, financed by NGO Forum, the streaming mouths of Zadi Khal (canal) of Zadimora, BGB Khal and Muchhni Khal have been blockaded. As a result, the flows of these canals are being hampered. Also farming using water of these canals is likely to be suspended.
Trees are being felled desperately and earth is being collected to use in raising the dyke.
In a recent visit to Zadi Khal and BGB Khal, 50 to 60 Rohingya labourers were found cutting hill and raising dyke.
When contacted, Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Saiful Islam said, he is not aware of it. If allegation is received through local representatives, necessary steps will be taken.
Teknaf Range Forest Officer Sayed Ashikur Rahman said, water supply by raising dyke has been continuing since before his joining. Under humanitarian ground, water is being supplied to Rohingyas in the dry season by raising dyke. But later the dyke was removed in the rainy season.
He also said, he raised this issue at the last meeting of the upazila.
About the hill cutting, he said, earth is lifted from hilly channels to use in raising the dyke.
"If the hill cutting is true, I'll take measures right now," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aman harvesting going on in full swing in districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
3 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Eleven nabbed with drugs in six districts
Rohingyas cutting hill to raise dyke for water
Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) fails to attract consumers
Students of Dhamoirhat Government MM College formed a human chain
Shipping Ministry Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft