

Rohingyas cutting hill to raise dyke for water

For sheltering the Rohingyas under humanitarian ground, the forests of the upazila have almost been jeopardised. Causing immense sufferings to locals, the natural environment in the locality has been damaged seriously.

Thousands of acres of forest lands have already been felled to shelter Rohingyas. The environmental balance has been in threats. To protect the remaining forests and hills, there has not been any effective initiative on behalf of the Department of Forest (DoF).

Locals complained, in connivance with some unscrupulous officers of the DoF and NGOs, the felling of forests and cutting of hill are going on.

On the other hand, in the name of reclaiming lands from the local poor, their betel leaf orchards, and fruit and wood gardens have been evicted by the DoF. But doing the same work by Rohingyas through NGOs is just being overlooked. As if it is blind in this case. Now anger is creeping among the locals.

To manage water for Rogingyas, three big dykes are being raised in the deep hill. And to make these, financed by NGO Forum, the streaming mouths of Zadi Khal (canal) of Zadimora, BGB Khal and Muchhni Khal have been blockaded. As a result, the flows of these canals are being hampered. Also farming using water of these canals is likely to be suspended.

Trees are being felled desperately and earth is being collected to use in raising the dyke.

In a recent visit to Zadi Khal and BGB Khal, 50 to 60 Rohingya labourers were found cutting hill and raising dyke.

When contacted, Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Saiful Islam said, he is not aware of it. If allegation is received through local representatives, necessary steps will be taken.

Teknaf Range Forest Officer Sayed Ashikur Rahman said, water supply by raising dyke has been continuing since before his joining. Under humanitarian ground, water is being supplied to Rohingyas in the dry season by raising dyke. But later the dyke was removed in the rainy season.

He also said, he raised this issue at the last meeting of the upazila.

About the hill cutting, he said, earth is lifted from hilly channels to use in raising the dyke.

"If the hill cutting is true, I'll take measures right now," he added.





