Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) fails to attract consumers to their commodities sold from trucks in Barishal City and other district headquarters of the division. Even one week back, consumers were eager to buy onion from the TCB, but on Friday last, they were hardly seen. Consumers said the quality of TCB's onion is poorer than those found in local markets. The photo taken on Friday shows a truck with TCB commodities in Barishal City without customers. photo: observer