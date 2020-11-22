Two women found dead in two districts

Two women were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Patuakhali, on Friday.

BARISHAL: Police recovered an unknown woman's body from a bus in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Gaurnadi Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Afzal Hossain said the bus staffs saw the body, aged abut 25, kept in a drum in Bhurghata Bus Stand at night and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body, the OC added.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from a house in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Jasmine Begum, 30, was the wife of a vegetable vendor Abu Talib of Pakhimara Amirabad Village in the upazila.

Quoting family members, police said Jasmine might have committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of his room over family feud.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kalapara PS Sub-Inspector Md Aslam confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.







