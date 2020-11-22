Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Countryside

98 detained on different charges in five districts

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

A total of 98 people including two fake journalists were arrested on different charges in five districts- Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Moulvibazar, Kishoreganj and Bhola, in five days.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police arrested three persons along with two stolen cattle from Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The arrested are: Salah Uddin, 29, son of Md Abul Kashem of Lautali Mamun Munshir Haat in Senbag Upazila of Noakhali, Rakib, 21, son of Idris of Dakkhin Swamirpur Gaygia Para area in Karnaphuli Upazila of Chattogram, and Md Emon Hossen, 22, son of late Abul Kalam of Majhirghat Badshah Mia Bari area in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Pekua Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) Kanan Sarker said on suspicion, locals caught three persons with a pickup van in Pekua-Banshkhali Simanta Bridge area under Taitang Union about 4pm. Later, they were handed over to police.
Police seized the pickup van, and a stolen cow and a buffalo from their possessions.
RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives, arrested 80 people on different charges in the city in four days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 38 people on different charges in the city.
Of the arrestees, 15 had warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday. Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.
On the other hand, police, in separate drives on Tuesday, detained 42 people on different charges here.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.
Of the detainees, 17 are accused in different cases while 14 are drug addicts and 11 others were detained on different charges.
MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested nine gamblers from Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The arrested are: Mizan Mia, 40, Md Rasel Mia, 35, Shafiq Mia, 40, Khaled Mia, 23, Jahangir Mia, 35, Matin Mia, 55, Abdul Goni, 60, Md Ma, 48, and Humayun Ahmed Rajon, 30, of the upazila.
Police and local sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Araihaal Village under Amtoil Union at dawn and arrested them while they were gambling.
Police also seized cards, cash Tk 11,371 and other gambling materials from their possessions.
Confirming the matter, Moulvibazar Model PS OC Md Yasinul Haque said a case under the Gambling Act was filed in this connection.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four gamblers from Shimulia area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The arrested are Sumon Pal, 38, son of late Gopal Pal, and Md Abu Sayeed, 45, son of late Ibrahim of Danai Village in Sadar Upazila, and Md Yunus Ali, 50, son of late Hossen Ali of Square Masterbari area under Bhaluka Upazila, and Md Abdul Ali, 55, son of late Abdul Sobhan of Bashhati Village under Nandail Upazila of Mymensingh District.
On a tip-off, RAB members raided the said area and arrested them along with cash Tk 20,000 and four mobile phones. Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a case under Gambling Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS.
BHOLA: Two fake journalists were detained in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night for extorting money.
The detainees are Arjun Chandra Dey, 40, and his assistant cameraman Russell, 25. They went to a marriage ceremony at Sluice Gate area in Dhania Union and demanded Tk 5,000 as      extortion.
They introduced them as journalists and threatened the family to inform police about child marriage, if they do not get the money.
As locals suspected the matter, they caught them and called national emergency number 999. Later, police went to the spot about 9pm and detained them.
Bhola Sadar Model PS Sub-Inspector Sheikh Farid said the detainees could not show any identity cards, and a DSLR camera was recovered from their possession.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aman harvesting going on in full swing in districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
3 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Eleven nabbed with drugs in six districts
Rohingyas cutting hill to raise dyke for water
Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) fails to attract consumers
Students of Dhamoirhat Government MM College formed a human chain
Shipping Ministry Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft