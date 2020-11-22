98 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 98 people including two fake journalists were arrested on different charges in five districts- Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Moulvibazar, Kishoreganj and Bhola, in five days.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police arrested three persons along with two stolen cattle from Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested are: Salah Uddin, 29, son of Md Abul Kashem of Lautali Mamun Munshir Haat in Senbag Upazila of Noakhali, Rakib, 21, son of Idris of Dakkhin Swamirpur Gaygia Para area in Karnaphuli Upazila of Chattogram, and Md Emon Hossen, 22, son of late Abul Kalam of Majhirghat Badshah Mia Bari area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Pekua Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) Kanan Sarker said on suspicion, locals caught three persons with a pickup van in Pekua-Banshkhali Simanta Bridge area under Taitang Union about 4pm. Later, they were handed over to police.

Police seized the pickup van, and a stolen cow and a buffalo from their possessions.

RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives, arrested 80 people on different charges in the city in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 38 people on different charges in the city.

Of the arrestees, 15 had warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday. Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, police, in separate drives on Tuesday, detained 42 people on different charges here.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Of the detainees, 17 are accused in different cases while 14 are drug addicts and 11 others were detained on different charges.

MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested nine gamblers from Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested are: Mizan Mia, 40, Md Rasel Mia, 35, Shafiq Mia, 40, Khaled Mia, 23, Jahangir Mia, 35, Matin Mia, 55, Abdul Goni, 60, Md Ma, 48, and Humayun Ahmed Rajon, 30, of the upazila.

Police and local sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Araihaal Village under Amtoil Union at dawn and arrested them while they were gambling.

Police also seized cards, cash Tk 11,371 and other gambling materials from their possessions.

Confirming the matter, Moulvibazar Model PS OC Md Yasinul Haque said a case under the Gambling Act was filed in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four gamblers from Shimulia area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested are Sumon Pal, 38, son of late Gopal Pal, and Md Abu Sayeed, 45, son of late Ibrahim of Danai Village in Sadar Upazila, and Md Yunus Ali, 50, son of late Hossen Ali of Square Masterbari area under Bhaluka Upazila, and Md Abdul Ali, 55, son of late Abdul Sobhan of Bashhati Village under Nandail Upazila of Mymensingh District.

On a tip-off, RAB members raided the said area and arrested them along with cash Tk 20,000 and four mobile phones. Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a case under Gambling Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS.

BHOLA: Two fake journalists were detained in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night for extorting money.

The detainees are Arjun Chandra Dey, 40, and his assistant cameraman Russell, 25. They went to a marriage ceremony at Sluice Gate area in Dhania Union and demanded Tk 5,000 as extortion.

They introduced them as journalists and threatened the family to inform police about child marriage, if they do not get the money.

As locals suspected the matter, they caught them and called national emergency number 999. Later, police went to the spot about 9pm and detained them.

Bhola Sadar Model PS Sub-Inspector Sheikh Farid said the detainees could not show any identity cards, and a DSLR camera was recovered from their possession.







