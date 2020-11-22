Video
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Countryside

5 schoolgirls saved from early marriage in two districts

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Five schoolgirls have been saved from early marriage in two districts- Natore and Tangail, in three days.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Gurudaspur Upazila Administration of the district, in separate drives, stopped four early marriages and fined the persons concerned Tk 85,000 on Friday.
The mobile courts led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Abu Russell conducted four separate drives in the upazila and fined a groom, a groom's father and a bride's father the amount.
Local sources said Tafij Uddin, father of the groom Azizul Sheikh of Purulia Village under Nazirpur Union, was fined Tk 50,000 for holding a marriage ceremony between his son and Sima Khatun, a ninth grader of Parkol High School in Baraigram Upazila.
The mobile court, in another drive, fined Shahidul, son of Alamat Mondal of Anandanagar Village under Khubjipur Union, Tk 15,000 for sitting to marry Anika Khatun, an eighth grader.
On the other hand, Lutfor of Dharabarisha Chalanali Village and father of Rupali Khtun, was fined Tk 20,000 for arranging his daughter's marriage with Morshed Ali, son of Piarul Islam of Sidhuli Village.
Later, the mobile court conducted another drive in Chanchkoir Puran Para area under Gurudaspur Municipality at night, and stopped the marriage ceremony of Sumaiya Akhter Fatema, a ninth grader at a local school and daughter of Hazi Asad Sonar.
The mobile court took undertakings from the girl's parents not to let her marry before she turns 18.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tomal Hossain confirmed the matter.
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A schoolgirl has been saved from early marriage in Mirzapur Upazila of the district.
Upazila AC Land and Executive Magistrate Md Zubair Hossain stopped the marriage of Jayanta Moni Das, an eighth grader of a local school and daughter of Bhashan Moni Das of Kanthalia Village, conducting a drive there on Wednesday.
Later, a mobile court led by the executive magistrate fined the girl's father Tk 40,000 and took undertaking from him that he would not marry off his daughter before she turns 18.


