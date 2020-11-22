Two murdered in two districts

Two persons including a woman were hacked to death in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Narsingdi, in two days.

BRAHMANBARIA: A woman was hacked to death by her husband over dowry in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday dawn.

Deceased Kohinoor Khanam Nitu, 30, was the daughter of Md Abu Chan Mia and wife of Jewel of Char Chartala area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jewel was a drug addict, and had been demanding dowry worth Tk 2 lakh from Nitu's parents for two months. As she did not gave the money, he hacked her with sharp weapon at dawn, leaving her dead on the spot.

After the incident, Jewel went into hiding.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police detained five members of Jewel's family for interrogation.

Ashuganj Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector Sreebas Chandra Biswas confirmed the incident.

NARSINGDI: A house tutor was hacked to death over land dispute in UMC Jute Mill area of Narsingdi Municipality on Wednesday night.

Deceased Russell Mridha, 35, was the son of Hanif Mridha of Baghabo area in Shibpur Upazila of the district.

The deceased's brother said Russell was at loggerhead with one Belayet of the area over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

Following this, a group of rivals attacked on Russell and hacked him indiscriminately in UMC Jute Mill area about 10pm, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sadar Model PS Officer-in-Charge Biplob Kumar Dutta confirmed the incident.







