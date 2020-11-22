Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a woman were hacked to death in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Narsingdi, in two days.
BRAHMANBARIA: A woman was hacked to death by her husband over dowry in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday dawn.
Deceased Kohinoor Khanam Nitu, 30, was the daughter of Md Abu Chan Mia and wife of Jewel of Char Chartala area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Jewel was a drug addict, and had been demanding dowry worth Tk 2 lakh from Nitu's parents for two months. As she did not gave the money, he hacked her with sharp weapon at dawn, leaving her dead on the spot.
After the incident, Jewel went into hiding.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police detained five members of Jewel's family for interrogation.
Ashuganj Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector Sreebas Chandra Biswas confirmed the incident.
NARSINGDI: A house tutor was hacked to death over land dispute in UMC Jute Mill area of Narsingdi Municipality on Wednesday night.
Deceased Russell Mridha, 35, was the son of Hanif Mridha of Baghabo area in Shibpur Upazila of the district.
The deceased's brother said Russell was at loggerhead with one Belayet of the area over the ownership of a piece of land for long.
Following this, a group of rivals attacked on Russell and hacked him indiscriminately in UMC Jute Mill area about 10pm, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, locals rushed him to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Sadar Model PS Officer-in-Charge Biplob Kumar Dutta confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aman harvesting going on in full swing in districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
3 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Eleven nabbed with drugs in six districts
Rohingyas cutting hill to raise dyke for water
Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) fails to attract consumers
Students of Dhamoirhat Government MM College formed a human chain
Shipping Ministry Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft