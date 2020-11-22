Mask, sewing machine, wheel chair distributed in Feni

FENI, Nov 21: To mark Mujib Barsho and prevent coronavirus, a total of 40,000 face masks were distributed to imams and muezzins of different mosques and priests of different temples at Fazilpur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Besides, two sewing machines were distributed to two women, and one wheelchair was given to a physically-handicapped person.

A function in this connection was held on Fazilpur Union Parishad premises.

Shipping Ministry Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury was present as chief guest at the function while Deputy Commissioner Md Wahiduzzaman, Deputy Director of Local Government Division Dr Mohammad Manjurul Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sarin Sultana, and Fulgazi UNO Saiful Islam were present as special guests.

Fazilpur Union Parishad Chairman Md Majibul Haque Ripon presided over the function.

It was also addressed, among others, by Imam Nazmul Haque and priest Manik Das.







