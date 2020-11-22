BRTC fails to ensure proper services in southern region

BARISHAL, Nov 21: The state-owned Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) in the district is failing to ensure proper services due to bus crisis.

Official sources said, though BRTC has resumed operation by overcoming the corona pandemic, its regular service is being hampered for want of required buses.

At present, there are 78 passenger buses in the depot. Of these, 53 including 13 air conditioned ones are in order. These buses carry passengers to different routes of the country round the clock.

The monthly income of the depot is about Tk 1.5 crore. But, it has to count about Tk 10 lakh per month as toll for using ferries and bridges.

Due to suspension of operation for three months amid corona and later running for one month with half the passengers, the financial base of the depot has been fragile. The one month's salary for the manpower of the depot was paid by the headquarters. And for the last two months, the salary has been paid by the depot. The earning of the depot is not increasing. Most of the buses are 10 to 15 years old. Besides, operating and repairing costs are increasing.

Sources said, the depot is missing the business of tourism season targeting Kuakata as the operations of the air conditioned buses cannot be resumed.

By waterways, hundreds of tourists are coming to Barishal. Here they are looking for comfortable passenger transports to go to Kuakata.

Besides, ferry-less bus service has begun from Barishal Sadar to Khulna Sadar via Gopalganj District, but air conditioned bus service for the route from Barishal has not been launched. Yet a number of people communicate between these two districts on various purposes.

Air conditioned buses are plying from Barishal to Kathalbari in Dhaka. Via Rangpur and Rajshahi, these are running to Chapainawabganj, Satkhira and Munshiganj. Via Barishal, the coaches are plying from Kuakata to Chattogram, Khulna and Jashore.

Besides, passenger buses are plying on different roads including Patharghata and Amua.

Yet passengers are complaining of sufferings because of old buses.

After independence, with efforts of former state minister for communication Nurul Islam Manju, the BRTC bus depot in Barishal was launched on January 1, 1973. It was jointly inaugurated by the then communication minister M Mansur Ali and water resources minister Abdur Rob Serniabat.

The bus service from Barishal via Faridpur to Goalanda Ghat and Barishal-Faridpur route was launched. Later, the BRTC bus service was launched through Barishal-Madaripur route.

In 1981, BRTC introduced minibus service through Barishal-Patuakhali route when the highway was opened. By 1982, the depot was closed on the ground of loss-making during the regime of Ershad.

Later, initiated by the then communication minister M Matiur Rahman, it was reopened in December of 1987. But the bus service was trailing due to lack of required numbers of buses. In 1989, its condition was so worse that due to lack of tyres no bus could get to the road. In 1992, under BRTC reform programme, BRTC Barishal bus depot was reactivated.

Deputy General Manager of the depot Mazharul Islam Siddiqi said, the condition of this depot is now better than before. Its condition is informed to the head office through every review meeting. He also said the authority is aware of this depot. For its overall development, all necessary measures will be taken.





