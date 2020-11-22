Video
Visit for first time in 6 decades

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov 21: The head of the Tibetan government in exile has visited the U.S. White House for the first time in six decades, a move that could further infuriate Beijing, which has accused the United States of trying to destabilise the region.
Lobsang Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), was invited to the White House to meet the newly appointed U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Robert Destro, on Friday, the CTA said in a press release.
Tibet has become one of the areas of dispute between the United States and China, with relations between the world's two biggest economies at their lowest point in decades. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Beijing in July of violating Tibetan human rights and said Washington supported "meaningful autonomy" for the region.    -REUTERS



