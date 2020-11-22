Video
Home Foreign News

Thai pupils demand reform

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

BANGKOK, Nov 21: Thousands of people joined a protest led by high school students in Bangkok on Saturday to call for education reforms as well as the demands of a broader movement pushing to remove the government and curb the powers of the monarchy.
It was the first major protest since Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday that police would use all laws against protesters, who have become the biggest challenge to the establishment in years.
Police said the protest by the Bad Student group could go ahead, although two of its teenage leaders were summoned on Friday for charges over a previous protest.    -REUTERS


Thai pupils demand reform
